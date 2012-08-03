Back Braces Reinvented As Canvasses For Fashion

How do you brand someone a hopeless outcast? If you’re directing a coming-of-age movie, making a character sport Clark Kent glasses, cystic acne, and snaggle tooth might do the trick. But nothing tops the unfortunate back brace, which, in a cruel teenager’s eye becomes an unmistakable target for merciless bullying. But, according to Francesca Lanzavecchia, that needn’t be the case: In a series of “proaesthetics,” the Italian designer has reinvented medical accessories into vehicles of beauty and self-expression.