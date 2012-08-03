Kickstarting: A Flash Bulb That Turns iPhone Into A Paparazzi Camera

Modern life is like a strange mash-up of famous quotes from ol’ Willy Shakespeare–“All the world is a stage”–and Andy Warhol–“In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”–though neither of those guys could have possibly predicted how spot-on they would be. The prevailing pics-or-it-didn’t-happen attitude is compounded by technology making it oh so easy to document everything. Craig Monroe and John Aldrich are Kickstarting Paparazzo , an iPhone accessory that shines just the right light on your subject because hey, if you’re snapping a quick pic on your mobile, it might as well be flattering and well-lit.

The pair cut their teeth on the design team at Oakley for the past 15 years, working on hundreds of pop-ups, interiors, and apparel styles for the brand, and cite Weegee, the original no-holds-barred street photographer, as inspiration for Paparazzo. The clever attachment will run on its own batteries so it won’t drain your precious power bars, and will offer an adjustable 300 lumens of illumination (against the iPhone’s measly 10). A streaming video setting is also available, along with a tester to make sure you’ve got the levels right. If funded, the piece will be fine-tuned to weigh about four to six ounces, making it easy enough to toss in your bag before heading out on the town. Your pals all better be ready for their close-ups.