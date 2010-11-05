Almost Genius: Double-Sided Peanut Butter Jar Lets You Scrape Up Every Last Bit

How many times have you foraged to the bottom of the peanut butter jar only to find that you can’t get that last half teaspoon-full? It’s a problem as old as peanut butter itself. Shouldn’t there be a 21st century design solution?

The designer of the Easy PB&J Jar, Sherwood Forlee, may have created the perfect jar design: a container with completely round, slick walls and caps at each end. Now when you make it to the bottom of the jar, you won’t have to search for every appliance in your silverware drawer to find the right fit. Simply unscrew the bottom and go from there.

But the genius is a little shallow, once you start thinking more deeply about the product. While the design may boast re-usability and may save a couple tablespoons of peanut butter, the jar is also far more resource-intensive. Just think: For each one, two lids have to be made, and the energy required to mine and produce that metal almost certainly far outstrips the meager savings on unwasted food.