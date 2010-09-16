Fast Company’s 2010 Masters of Design

Every year, Fast Company publishes its Masters of Design issue, dedicated to highlighting the ideas and personalities of some of the greatest designers working today. And guess what? The newest crop is now online !

The entire line-up has its own dedicated micro-site, allowing you a closer look at the works of each designer.

For example, we’ve got furniture maven Patricia Urquiola; architect Bjarke Ingels (in comic-book format); and landscape designer Walter Hood.

Check out the entire line-up here. We’ll be highlight specific articles in the coming days.