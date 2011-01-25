Wanted: Tristram Shandy Gets a Stunning Graphic Makeover

Before McSweeney’s and Everything Is Illuminated and even Pale Fire, there was Laurence Sterne ‘s The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman — THE modern proto-hypertext and a novel that’s been begging lo these many years to be turned into graphic-design porn.

Sterne, the 18th-century godfather of visual writing, filled his meandering cock-and-bull story with all sorts of glyphic ephemera — a blacked out page to connote mourning, a blank page on which readers could sketch their impressions of a foxy widow, and so on. In Sterne’s hands, how the text was presented was every bit as important as the text itself if not, perhaps, more so. Now, an innovative publishing company has rescued old Shandy from the corsetry of “classic editions” and given it the graphical treatment it deserves.

UK-based Visual Editions — whose strapline is, refreshingly, “great looking stories” — tapped the London design firm A Practice For Every Day Life “to breathe new life into the book,” the press release says. All the publishers asked was that the designers stay faithful to Sterne’s spirit, which eliminated oh, pretty much nothing.