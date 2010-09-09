Infographic of the Day: Food Packaging Tells You Exactly What’s Inside

Ingredient lists on food, once thought to be a benefit to consumers, are a joke these days. Take the Gatorade sitting on my desk. Just some sugar water, right? It contains monopotassium phosphate, glycerol ester of rosin, and sodium citrate. Huh?

We could do better with infographics that make it clear what’s doing what, and all the relative amounts of junk. What might that look like? It isn’t a full solution, but a project by design student Anne Dahlin is a good start. Dahlin created a fictional energy drink, which she calls Ping, and which has the ingredient list printed right on the bottle as a graph:

Obviously, this is conceived as a marketing ploy more than anything else — Ping is intended to advertise its all-natural bonafides. But it makes you wonder: Why couldn’t we have real infographics on food labels, rather than what we have now, which seems designed to hide and obscure rather than clarify exactly what’s going into our bodies? (And now, we’re taking another sip of our glycerol ester of rosin.)

[H/T: Packaging of the World]