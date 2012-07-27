A New Cap From McDonald’s That Protects Against Hot Coffee

Two decades after Stella Liebeck won a lawsuit against McDonald’s for its “defective” (read: freakishly hot) coffee, the chain has released a new cup that is designed, in part, to prevent burns. Hey, McDonald’s: Maybe you shoulda’ thought of that like 20 years ago!

The cup was developed by French designer Patrick Norguet, who has worked with McDonald’s before, having classed up some of the company’s restaurants in France, Switzerland, Italy, and the Netherlands. Tasse, as he calls his latest McDesign, is being distributed for free in French McDonald’s (with the purchase of coffee) and has an elastomer sheath that supposedly helps “avoid burning” and ensures “a perfect grip,” the designer’s press release says.

How exactly, I can’t say. Bizarrely, Norguet’s handler refused to make him, or anyone else at the design studio, available for questions. That’s a very different kind of burn.