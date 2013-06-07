Gift Your Friends Your Parking Spot When You Leave

There’s a special kind of street cred that comes with being able to tell people where to find parking in your hometown, probably more so than knowing where to find good food or drinks. (There’s no Yelp for parking spots, after all.)





A new app called ParkTag lets you share this knowledge with your friends in real time, the moment that you pull your car out of the spot and make it free once more. ParkTag creates a dropped pin wherever you park, making it easy to find your car after you’ve left it for a while (which would seem particularly helpful in parking garages). Then when you leave, the app can access your Facebook friends and alert them of the pending vacancy.

While the problem may be that your friends aren’t looking for parking spots at the exact moment you’re leaving one, you can also save previous parking spots to share with people (or to remember for yourself). So texting someone with advice on where to go at night can include the exact location of where to park when you get there.

For our anti-car readers who hear about this app and immediately think its useless for them, ParkTag also lets people manage their other vehicles, including bikes, motorcycles, and even boats. That pesky inconvenience of mistaking a neighboring yacht in the marina for your own will become yesterday’s concern.