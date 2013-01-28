Creating Resilient Community, Through Design And Advocacy

Anne Frederick is the head of the Hester Street Collaborative , which works to turn the ideas of New York City’s underserved community members into physical reality, by teaching them about design and neighborhood advocacy. By building stronger neighborhoods, the HSC fosters resilient communities and strengthens New York City. Frederick can take inspiration from a kindergartener’s drawing without excluding the ideas of longtime neighborhood residents.

How does the direct involvement of youth and community influence your design process?

Our work at Hester Street Collaborative (HSC) exists to give people a voice in how their neighborhoods are shaped. Over the past 11 years, we have developed a practice that places community members of all ages at the center of the design process. Whether it is the creation of a new public park, playground, installation, or school garden, our work always begins when a community identifies the need for a project. We work together to shape a bottom-up, participatory process where local knowledge is met with design expertise to transform underutilized or neglected public spaces. We are constantly experimenting with playful ways for the process to be as inclusive and creatively engaging as possible. We take the design process out into public housing developments, schools, and public parks to meet people where they are at. We gather input through games, and hands-on activities, often in multiple languages. We tailor the building and making process so that people of all ages and abilities can contribute.

Participatory design can be a powerful tool for civic engagement.

Why does it matter that a community gets involved with the design of a public space?

The people who live, play, and work in a place know it best and stand to be affected by changes to their physical environment. In dense, urban neighborhoods where people are living in overcrowded housing, the public spaces often serve as de facto living rooms for many. Parks, playgrounds, and streets become the places where community life unfolds and people gather. We believe that a community is strong and resilient when the people of that place are informed and effectively engaged in local decision-making. Participatory design can be a powerful tool for civic engagement. Often the more official channels for community engagement are alienating and leave many residents behind. When our elementary school students help to design and build a part of their school’s outdoor classroom, they can point to something tangible they have done for their school and their community. They understand how their own creativity and efforts can directly improve their neighborhood, and the next generation of students benefit from what they leave behind.

Can you give an example of a community member inspiring a design innovation in one of your projects?

When we first started working on participatory design in New York City parks, we got involved with the redesign of a local playground in Chinatown. We organized a big community design day in the playground, and over 1,000 kids, parents, and residents came out to participate by playing games, creating architectural models of their dream playgrounds, making art, and telling stories. All these activities were informal ways of gathering input for the future design of the playground. We analyzed the final models and activities for common themes and elements and were able to convey the children’s hopes and aspirations for their new playground to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. Design features like climbing nets, an undulating ground surface and water play were a direct result of the youth participation. We also were able to include a permanent mosaic art installation made by local students. Since opening, this playground has been featured on many lists of top New York City playgrounds. The features of the playground that local kids asked for are the most popular and well used. I credit the success of the design largely to the kid’s participation, and the Parks Department taking them seriously.