Innovation Always Starts With Empathy; Look at Zipcar and Even Apple

[This post is a rebuttal to one previously written by Jens Martin Skibsted and Rasmus Bech Hansen, “ User-Led Innovation Can’t Create Breakthroughs; Just Ask Apple and Ikea .” ? Ed.]

User research has been a critical part of Ziba’s design process for more than 25 years, and we’re not alone. Long before the term User Centered Design (UCD) was coined in the 1980s, the world’s smartest companies have relied on insights gained from their customers to innovate.

Recently, this proven practice has come under attack. In keynote talks at creative conferences and feature articles in business magazines, we’re told that UCD is dead–that the key to great innovation is ignoring what users want, and instead boldly showing them the way. These messages are seductive. It’s encouraging to tell ourselves that we, the innovators, know best, and Henry Ford was right to dismiss customers as folks who would simply ask for “a faster horse.”

There’s a kernel of truth in this criticism, but experience and common sense tell us it is oversimplified and misleading. Even a brief survey of modern business makes it clear that the brash company that forges ahead, heedless of customer needs, is more likely to become irrelevant than revolutionize an industry (just think of American auto makers in the 1980s). Truly innovative companies pay constant attention to their customers. Deeply. Obsessively.

The world is full of innovations that came from users–not by asking them what they want, but by becoming them. The world’s great design-driven companies don’t have to ask customers what they want, because they already know.

Be the Target Market

Consider Zipcar. The world’s leading car-sharing service got its start 11 years ago in a Cambridge, MA cafe, when Antje Danielson described a concept she had seen in Berlin to fellow businesswoman Robin Chase. Chase recognized the opportunity immediately, because she was its target user. In 2003, she explained to the New York Times that there was “a huge demand for the service if it was positioned correctly–I knew because I was the market.”

It should be no surprise that Zipcar saw incredible growth over the next decade, and now enjoys the fervent support of more than 400,000 users. When the founder understands the needs of the target market inherently, they see potential innovations that are hidden to the less attuned. Even today, under a new CEO, Zipcar strives to keep its offices filled with staff who are also users and lists “be zipsters” as a key trait on the company’s mission page.