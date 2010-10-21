Plastic Dreams: 12 Landmark Products In the History of Plastic [Slideshow]

Plastics, as we all know, were the future in the 1960s. And they still are: The sheer breadth and pace of innovation in the material has been nothing short of amazing, and shows no sign of slowing.

A new book, Plastic Dreams, by Charlotte and Peter Fiell ($45) offers a whirlwind tour of that history. In all, it covers almost 100 years of innovations in plastics, starting with a Ribbonaire table fan from 1931 and ending with the avante garde experiments of Konstantin Grcic and Zaha Hadid. All of the designs speak to the time they were made, the same way an old arrowhead might.

Here’s a tour of 12 iconic pieces featured in the book.