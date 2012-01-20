Popuphood: How To Revitalize A Struggling Neighborhood In Six Months

Old Oakland, a historic district in downtown Oakland, California, has long struggled in its quest for vibrancy. It’s not that the neighborhood is in an inconvenient location; it’s close to the Oakland convention center and multiple transportation hubs. And it’s not because the area is ugly–it contains some beautiful buildings. But a down national economy and Oakland’s local struggles (the city has a 16% unemployment rate) have left retailers scared to open new shops and restaurants in the area.

Local entrepreneur Alfonso Dominguez has at least three reasons to be passionate about the area–he owns a taqueria, a restaurant, and a bar in the district. After spending too long staring at empty storefronts (and storefronts taken up by offices), he decided to do something.

In September 2011, Dominguez and his friend Sarah Filley, an urban planner, teamed up to create Popuphood, a project that is giving five new retail shops the opportunity to get six months of free rent at previously vacant storefronts on one block in the neighborhood. Dominguez and Filley didn’t have to work too hard to convince the landlord that owns the storefronts to get on board. The spaces had been unoccupied for at least a year, and successful storefronts might stay put past the six month mark. The Oakland Redevelopment Agency, ever hopeful to revitalize downtown, pitched in with a $30,000 grant. And the pair have plenty of creative-minded contacts in the city, so finding tenants wasn’t too difficult.

Pop-up storefronts are not new. A slew of pop-up restaurants, stores, and even parks have set up shop in cities across the country over the past few years. Popuphood, which officially launched on December 9th, is offering something different: the opportunity to be part of a larger, newborn retail community.

“The concept of simultaneously curated retailers that open all at once removes several of the barriers to entry right away,” explains Filley. “One is being the lone pioneer in a transitional neighborhood. Another is the initial capital of buildout, rent, and staffing. The third barrier is, doing it on your own, you don’t necessarily have a retail community. You can’t control who comes in next to you. In this case the retailers have [neighbors] that they know will complement their business.”

I recently took a tour through Popuphood with Filley and Dominguez; it was easy to see how the strength of five new storefronts could invigorate a neighborhood that was sporadically populated before with just a few popular spots like The Trappist (a bar), B Restaurant, and Dominguez’s own Tamarindo restaurant.

I had the chance to speak with owners of four out of the five pop-up stores: Manifesto Bicycles, Crown Nine, Marion And Rose’s Workshop, and Piper and John General Goods (the fifth, Sticks + Stones Gallery, was closed for lunch). All of the retailers were enthusiastic about the potential to stay longer than the six month free rent period.