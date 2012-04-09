Hitchcock’s “Rear Window,” Recut Into An Amazing Panoramic View

Rear Window is, in my book, Hitchcock’s best film. It hooks you in immediately, trapped in the same sense of voyeuristic helplessness as Jimmy Stewart’s wheelchair-bound character who finds himself the witness to a murder in his own backyard.

It’s also a film that draws much of its suspense from limited perspective–shots cropped by a telephoto lens, tiny snippets of isolated characters going about their days. So what would happen if someone came in and showed us the whole scene at once? How would the story change?

Powered by After Effects and the patience of Job, Jeff Desom recut (and reshaped) Rear Window into one giant panorama. It’s shocking enough that Hitchcock shot the film in such a manner to make this reassembly possible. But crazier still, Desom’s product works out to be a 20-minute loop that plays out completely logically.

“I was asked by a local (Luxembourg) venue to create a projection that could be looped on a very wide screen,” Desom tells Co.Design. “The view from my flat at the time seemed way too obvious. But there was something about the red orange brick buildings that reminded me of Rear Window. I set down and watched the old classic again. I noticed that the point-of-view camera never changed position. Not even in the slightest, except for when they find the dead dog. Before too long my thoughts were racing.”

It was a moment of inspiration that would prove punishing to actualize. While technically possible, that made the process no less simple. “I did a rough assembly to see if all the pieces to construct the set were there. Except for a few corners, the original camera had scanned pretty much the entire structure. Using stills from the original footage, I Photoshopped a deserted panorama for each daytime, twilight, and nighttime. That was the easy part,” he writes.

Once his proof-of-concept was complete, Desom had to map an intersecting storyline for each of Rear Window‘s characters that appeared in the POV clips. Then he had to, not just fit those clips into his diorama–what amounted to hundreds of layers of content–but stabilize each and every one, coaxing the handheld telephoto footage into a collaborative locked-down view. The scale was epic.

“Originally it is a large scale projection with every character acting in real-time and in the chronology of the film,” he explains. “Unlike the ultra-short version that you’ve seen online, everything is in focus and the camera doesn’t move. Because it so large, you can sit through the whole 20 minutes over and over and you still won’t see the end of it.”