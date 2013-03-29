A Thirsty Oil-Drinking Monster, Animated From Online Maps

Motorville is hungry. The allegorical city–with a set of freeways and geographical features that look suspiciously like Los Angeles–will stop at nothing to fuel its addiction to, well, fuel. Lifting itself up from its West Coast roots, the anthropomorphized megapolis goes on a quest for oil, which brings it to Texas, and ultimately, across the Atlantic to Saudi Arabia, where it overdoses on fossil fuels, which spill out from its veins into the forests and oceans.

Whoops. The headline of this post originally said that the video used Google Maps. We regret the error.





This is the plot-line of the excellent animated short “Motorville” by director Patrick Jean, which is probably the first film to create characters out of open-sourced map data, downloaded for free from OpenStreetMap. The short’s heavy-handed anti-car message is softened by the clever animations.

It’s no surprise coming from the same guy who directed the 2010 short “Pixels”–which imagines a New York City-takeover by Tetris pieces, PacMan, and other vintage video game characters. That one’s been viewed about 10 million times and was optioned by Sony Pictures to be turned into a feature film. Let’s see how successful “Motorville” is, given its environmental message.