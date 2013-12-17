Conscious Design, Nav’i sytle

Returning to the “blogging track” after a bit away. Had a great conversation recently with my colleague in Hong Kong, Craig Briggswrote the piece below. I really like the thinking . In my time off from blogging one constant thought has been the increased focus on the obligation the design community has to future generations. The arts and creativity are the potential of the fututre and intrinsic to this,fortunately, are the deep seated instincts of designers to to good things for the world

James Cameron’s new movie, Avatar, is an epic of story-telling and technology. And, it is a must-see for marketers and branders





The movie is a tale set in the future on a planet ominously named ‘Pandora’. The native population are Nav’i – larger than life bi-ped life forms, similar to humans but less “advanced” – yet more spiritual and connected to nature. Humans are present on the planet, mining a precious element appropriately called “unobtanium”. They are doing so without the permission of the local populace, and are hell-bent on protecting their investment, no matter the price.





The movie covers many themes at once, each delicately intertwined into an emotionally moving story. Destruction of nature and cultures is a strong theme. There is love and betrayal. There is the evil, conscienceless corporation, supported tacitly by government (and their military), fueling the corporations’ insatiable drive for profit.