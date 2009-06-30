The Abject Failure of Nokia’s Flagship Phone

Way back in December, Nokia announced its new flagship smartphone would roll into town ready to take on the iPhone for touchscreen dominance. It’s nearly the end of June and the N97 has finally made its appearance. Yes, it took a while. But then, things move slowly when your device is steam-powered and your competitors–Apple, HTC, BlackBerry–are burning jet fuel.

In the Box

The N97’s failings begin before the device is out of the box. When you look at the accessories you’ll find two things that gracefully fell out of fashion back when people still cared about the war in Afghanistan. The first thing: A stylus, oddly rectangular, complete with a cover that makes it look like a miniature USB thumbdrive. The second: A pair of earbud headphones approximately 18 inches long, with one side longer than the other; you need to connect it to a second cord, tipped by a massive thumb-sized remote in order for it to be appropriate length. If you’re having trouble picturing a headphone setup like this, it’s because it went out of style with Minidisc players — and for very good reason. It’s uncomfortable. (The remote, pictured below).

Dig deeper in the box: An install DVD for Nokia Ovi, the company’s new all-purpose smartphone suite. Windows only. Okay, fine; I’ll use iSync with my Mac. Oh wait: Nokia doesn’t release iSync drivers for its phones until months after they hit the market, and there’s no discernible way to force-feed VCF files to the device in hard disk mode. And I thought that we were past the days of punishing Mac owners for being in the minority. To Windows I go.

The Handset

Once powered up, the device is slickly crafted and finishing quality is high, despite the excessive thickness of the thing compared even to older BlackBerrys. The long 16:9 screen is brighter and more pixel dense than the iPhone, but its format also makes it smack of cheaper touchscreen phones like the LG Dare. Sadly, the Dare comparison only becomes more apt the more you use the N97. For one, its new touch interface operates by a resistive touchscreen, not a capacitive touchscreen like the T-Mobile G1 or iPhone. What’s that mean? A flimsy plastic screen; terrible accuracy; irregular responses; and, worst of all, the light buzzing of a haptic feedback mechanism–something that vibrates the phone when you click an on-screen button. (Below, the N97 and its cheapo doppelganger, the Dare.)

The Specs

The phone turns on with a song and flourish befitting of the late 90s, not a slick or understated startup like its competitors, and the ungainly 15-minute setup process harkens back to candybar Nokias of yore. The 150g body is a little on the heavy side, but that’s forgivable thanks to the absolutely massive Flash hard drive space inside this thing: 32GB, with space for another 16GB using a microSD card. There are other great specs, too: The 5MP camera with auto focus sports a pretty powerful little flash, and the shutter button on the side of the phone makes picture-taking an intuitive process. Better yet, the N97 has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top for its headphones–something HTC is just getting around to doing on its devices. The three-channel HSDPA radio inside the N97 is standard 3G fare with 3.6 mbps speeds, and the Wi-Fi radio supports UPnP technology for streaming media from nearby networks. Oh, and there’s a digital compass, too, plus a copy of PocketOffice for you document-editing-on-the-subway types.

Physically, the N97 oozes substance, but it’s not necessarily that easy to operate. The screen-unlock button is a flimsy-feeling physical switch on the side of the phone; Nokia should have opted for a more elegant touch-based system. Once the screen is unlocked, the phone gravitates to portrait mode, but quickly pops into landscape when you push open the keyboard. The mechanism that allows the keyboard to open is ingenious, but the keyboard itself isn’t. The spacebar is on the right-hand side, as is the Fn key, meaning that you’re only as fast a typist as your right thumb. There’s a vestigial d-pad next to the keyboard, which is silly on a touchscreen phone; I never saw fit to use it. And since the keys are perilously close to the edge of the phone’s jaw, you’re bound to hit keys every time you open the phone.

It is marveling at the N97’s impressive hardware spec that I wonder: How can a phone with such modern guts feel like an anachronism? Nokia was admittedly late to the touchscreen phone game, but unlike other competitors–say, Palm–it didn’t throw all its muscle into making it S60 Symbian OS a real contender. Instead, it left it feeling functional. At best.