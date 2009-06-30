Record-Scratching’s So Last Century. Try a “Beat Slicer” Instead

We’ve covered musical-instrument innovations many times before. But Otto, a new instrument designed by Luca De Rosso for his master’s thesis at the University of Venice, takes the cake for elegant interface design. Basically, it allows you to upload any beat sample, using custom software. From there, it proves a lighted schematic of the beat–a map of all the constituent sounds that are embedded within the sample. That allows the user to then mash up the sequence in real time. Check out the video: