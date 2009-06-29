Dear SyFy, Imagine Greater – Please!

The Sci Fi channel announced that it was changing its name to SyFy a few months ago, and the switch happens tomorrow. Unfortunately Bruce Willis is not going to rescue us from this colossal attack of bad branding and phonetic foolishness. This name change has been widely criticized, so I’m only adding a final pinch of salt to the wound on the eve of its debut.

The pre-launch ad campaign has been plastered on buses and phone kiosks. It shows a glowing white SyFy logo hovering menacingly over an unsuspecting metropolis. The tag line accompanying this image is IMAGINE GREATER. Really. Why change the name at all, “sci fi” is already a clearly understood abbreviation for science fiction? Can’t trademark it? Design a symbol and register that!

The existing Sci Fi channel’s logo is weak by any measure but in my opinion the cable TV universe is not a pantheon of stellar graphics. Given this environment this logo with its meager graphic reference to Saturn, blends in with the rest of the lackluster logos for the other channels.

One of my least favorites is for Animal Planet. My kids ask me why this logo has the “M” turned on its side. I just say it represents a dead mammal. For all the visual wonder the natural world has to offer, this typographic cliché is all they could come up with?

On the other hand the Spike TV logo is muscular and direct, just right for their testosterone-powered audience.

The new SyFy logo is devoid of any visual clue as to the station’s programming. Maybe it will blink, beam or blip when used in the bottom right-hand corner of our screens. Otherwise, it could substitute for any product branding out of the pharmaceutical industry.