A Faceted Watch That Began As An Experiment In Paper Folding

With our ever-present smartphones perpetually flashing the time with satellite precision, few of us actually need to wear a watch anymore. That fact has driven designers to invent watches that are first and foremost wearable objects that just happen to display the time. Take Benjamin Hubert ‘s new Plicate watch for Nava Design : Inspired by the folds of a fan, the London-based designer uses a pleated face to mark hourly increments on a three-dimensional dial.

Over the last year, facets have appeared on everything from blankets to vases. Plicate may be the latest incarnation of the craze, but it’s also one of the more rational applications, dividing time into discrete parts. Which isn’t to say that the detail will make it easy to determine whether it’s 8:05 or 8:07; for such precision, you’ll probably still have to consult your phone.

Whereas the facets on the face don’t perform a function, they do on the underside of the band, where ribbing permits the free flow of air to eliminate wrist sweat. For the clasp, Hubert used an asymmetrical design borrowed from the clasps commonly found on festival wristbands. Together, the innovations could be enough to convince Millennials to take a second look at antiquated technology and, if nothing else, don a timepiece for novelty’s sake.