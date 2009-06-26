VeggiePatch: A Low-Impact Garden for Urban Farmers

Growing food at home is quite trendy these days, whether using old-fashioned planter boxes, upside-down tomato planters, or the south lawn of the White House. And here’s another option: An easy cultivation kit made from sustainable materials, one of the finalists in the INDEX: AIGA Aspen Design Challenge. A drip irrigation system can be held close to the plants’ roots structures, allowing the least amount of water to be used. The kit is made with cardboard with banana paper and tire crumb, all easily recycled.