Watch Every Lufthansa Flight in Real Time, and Zoom Around the (Virtual) Fleet

Whitevoid, an interactive-design firm, recently unveiled a stunning immersive installation for Lufthansa’s tourist center in Germany, the Lufthansa Brand Academy. It’s impressive just to witness the sheer quantity of data that that installation gathers. In real-time, the 46-foot, 180-degree wraparound display shows all of Lufthansa’s 16,000 flights, and exactly where they’re located. An interface then allows visitors to filter based on time and location; they can also pan around the virtual space and zoom in all the way to an individual flight. The audio, by Monolake, is perhaps the best part. It’s not live data, but rather a series of feedback loops that change sounds based on the virtual distance between the viewer and the flight (or flights) being watched: