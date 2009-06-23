Tim Burton’s Beautiful Reboot of ‘Alice in Wonderland’

For several years, Tim Burton’s been working on his next movie, a remake of Alice in Wonderland that’s set for release in March 2010. USA Today got an exclusive first look at the production stills, and as you can see, they’re utterly gorgeous–a full departure from the signature look that was used in A Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride.

Currently, the movie is in post production, where the live-action sequences are being merged with motion-capture creatures. Then, the entire movie will be converted into 3-D. Above, Johnny Depp (looking like a dead ringer for Elijah Wood) as The Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter as The Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as The White Queen.

And here’s a scene where Alice, played by Mia Wasikowska (from the HBO series In Treatment) walks through a garden of talking rose blossoms, at the entrance of a forest filled with giant mushrooms:

And here’s the first meeting between Alice and the White Rabbit, played by Michael Sheen:

The movie is actually less of a remake and more of a sequel. As USA Today writes:

Alice, 17, attends a party at a Victorian estateonly to find she is about to be proposed to in front of hundreds ofsnooty society types. Off she runs, following a white rabbit into ahole and ending up in Wonderland, a place she visited 10 years before yet doesn’t remember.

Among those who welcome her back is the MadHatter, a part tailor-made for Johnny Depp as he collaborates withBurton for the seventh time. “This character is off his rocker,” Zanuck says.