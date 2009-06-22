Was Einstein a Designer? Relatively, No.

In his recent post, “ Design is Too Important to be Left to Thinkers ,” Robert Brunner made a good point about how every Tom, Dick, corporate strategist, and engineer is now calling himself a “design thinker.” This issue needs a deeper look.

In 1921, Albert Einstein won a Nobel Prize for his work on the photoelectric effect, based on a paper he published in 1905. The physics behind every solar panel was effectively described and understood by Einstein. Does that mean Einstein was a designer?

I’m guessing if he were living today, many design institutions and pundits would rush to declare him “The Grand Designer of All Things Solar!” However, I would disagree. Einstein is obviously one of humanity’s greatest minds, absolutely the gold-standard for creative thinking, and one seriously interesting character.

Still, not a designer.

Think of another example: Rembrandt’s fabulous painting, The Night Watch. It was commissioned by Captain Frans Banning Cocq and 17 members of his squad, and was destined to be hung in the banquet hall of their meeting house. In the context of today’s world, Captain Cocq and his squad were the clients, but were they also the real artists? The “painting thinkers?”

Can you fathom that? No more painters, or artists, just “art thinkers”? After all, they commissioned the work, set the brief, even argued and guided the painter in position and order. (Captain Cocq–dressed in black, with a red sash–and his lieutenant, Willem van Ruytenburch, get pride of place, in the center of the painting). In current design-world speak, they were the “thinkers”: they came up with the idea, and even suggested funding (18 members of the militia kicked in a total of 1,600 guilders), so why not give one Frans Banning Cocq credit for one of Holland’s most famous artworks? Also, there’s the fact that Rembrandt did have help from quite a few assistants, so why is he so famous?

Where am I going with this? Simply put, there is a massive push to trivialize the act of design and with it, the designer’s unique position. It is an immoral and anti-cultural behavior that is widespread. Although in the English language the verb “design” could be attributed to many aspects of creation (from floral design to microprocessor design) in the public/cultural/media vernacular, design generally means one thing: the creation of a visual object of a cultural importance.