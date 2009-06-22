Brilliant Idea: A Table-Leg Attachment That’s Also a Chew Toy

Its always amazing how designers come up with products that you never imagined, but that have such obvious utility it’s surprising no one thought of it before. Case in point: A new sleeve that wraps around table and chair legs, and functions a chew toy for your furniture-destroying pets.

Designed by Jennifer Yoko Olson, for the the up-and-coming Turkish design house Gaia and Gino, the chew toy is made of natural rubber and wraps around any table or chair leg. It also comes in six colors. Stateside, you can now buy it through Unica Home for $32.

Just one question: Would something like this actually encourage your dog to chew all your other furniture legs, or would it prove too enticing to pass up?

[Via Design Milk]