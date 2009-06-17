Why Ugly Sells

A while back, I was standing in a checkout line at a drug store, passing the time by wondering who would ever buy the ugliest clock I’d ever seen, on display at the front of the store. It wasn’t a regular sort of ugly. It was nuclear ugly.

Sliced from some unsuspecting tree trunk that never hurt anybody, the heavily shellacked face of the clock preserved pictures of red roses and drippy script type that read “LOVE.” The hands and numbers were plastic with a cheap layer of shiny gold-crap covering them.

I was on a roll, hating this thing.

Then, out of the blue, the woman in front of me pointed at it. “Honey,” she said to the young girl accompanying her. “Go see how much that is.”

My own mother is known for a number of sayings which I carry around with me. One of them is an old standard: There’s no accounting for taste.

The nightmare for product managers is working for months on a new product launch only to see their brainchild fail because the market says, “Ew, are you kidding me? That’s ugly!” I think this is the reason why so many things we buy are just ‘nice’: They are perfectly fine products that focus on their functional appeal while borrowing their aesthetic from some other successful thing on the market.

In a recent focus group, we were getting feedback on preferences and habits related to certain electronic products. “They should all be black and silver,” declared a rather vocal leader in the group. Everyone else nodded in submission. “Yes, black and silver,” they droned. Then the moderator pulled out her Motorola Cobalt phone, a lustrous blue folding number with silver trim. Everyone ogled the phone. And they changed their votes.