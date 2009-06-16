Definitive Google vs WolframAlpha Test: Best for Quiz Cheats?

With the launch of the iPhone version of new search engine WolframAlpha, we’ve decided to pit it against Google in the ultimate test: Which is best for helping you cheat at quizzes?

You’re familiar with the scene. You’re at a pub or bar quiz and, faced with a thorny question, you can’t resist just a quick Google under the table on your smartphone. It’s cheating. It’s naughty. And we’ve all done it. Google used to be the de facto cheat search engine…but can WolframAlpha’s searching skills surprise us? After all, it has a vast array of stored factoids sampled from reality by Wolfram’s mysterious ninja elfs, and it searches through them with a clever-sounding “computational engine.” We tried ten random trivia quiz questions to find out.

Why is February second a notable day in the U.S.A.?

Google: Second hit, via wikipedia–Groundhog Day.

WA: “No official holidays or observances.” But searching “Groundhog day” comes up with February second.

What alcoholic drink is named after hindi word for five?

Google: Third hit, after trying different word combos–Punch.