In Innovation Today, The Smartest Companies Collaborate With Enemies

Once upon a time, a friend and I ran the coffee bar in the U.K.’s flagship Next retail store. It was the first modern espresso bar that London’s West End had seen and was hugely popular, as well as hugely profitable.

George Davies, the CEO of Next, came in most mornings and we would make him breakfast. During the nine months I was there, Davies took Next from what was predominantly a clothing brand into a lifestyle brand. Alongside women’s clothing and menswear (and the coffee and cakes), we had Next interiors, Next wedding wear, Next jewelry, a couple of Next restaurants, and even Next hairdressing. It was too much. As a member of staff, my whole life was Next–my hair (with highlights), my clothes, my food, the chair I sat on. Everything I touched or owned was Next. I felt possessed by the brand–as though it were seeking to control and dominate every aspect of my life.

That was 1985. Such brand excess couldn’t happen nowadays, and as it turned out, it wasn’t sustainable then–even at the height of 1980s branding. Brands have changed and are changing for the better. The best and most effective are no longer marketing mechanisms designed to flog products. They are not even about establishing and defending competitive positions. The best brands play a different, connected, collaborative role. And they are fascinating.

In 2012, growth is no longer a matter of market share. In a world dominated by constraint, the brands that grow do so by understanding and meeting more and more needs and producing products and services to meet those needs. Growth is about share of mind and wallet, not simply share of market. It’s no surprise that the world’s most powerful brands can jump categories at will. Apple, Google, Tata, Innocent, Sony, Sky, Virgin, Tesco can gate crash almost any category they choose. Credibility, not capability, is king. It’s easier for a trusted brand to become a bank than it is for a bank to become trusted.

And the brands that will have the greatest impact on all our lives are those that see themselves not as citadels that need defending but as causes that need joining. The most important, most effective, most impactful brands are those that have put petty competition behind them and embraced collaboration as an operating principle–it is their core DNA. These brands are clear about their ambitions and are not shy about seeking out others who share those ambitions. And with these partners they will pool resources to create a better future.

Vattenfall and Volvo came together to work out how electric mobility should work for all of us. Nandan Biomatrix, India’s sustainable energy provider and nutraceutical company pioneered a collaborative approach with thousands of farmers and quite a few governments to generate reliable energy. Cisco’s highly ambitious Cisco I-Prize innovation contest invited outsiders to develop a business plan that took Cisco into territories they hadn’t explored before. The winning entry was worked up alongside the company’s own executives, and Cisco handed the originator $250,000. It conceived of household devices such as toasters and dishwashers that tell the electricity grid what their energy usage was likely to be before they were turned on. This would allow the grid to manage energy requirements in the same way that Internet infrastructure manages the demands of server traffic.

Could Cisco have come up with this idea itself? Possibly, but it didn’t. The energy-saving initiative has gone into development, and Cisco has created for itself an ecosystem of new ideas that is seeded with the remaining 1,000 as-yet-unsuccessful business-plan entries.