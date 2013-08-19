2,600 Slang Terms For Genitalia Throughout The Ages

The staff of life. The placket-racket. The whim-wham. The peacemaker.

These are all words for a man’s bagpipe. But women, never to be outdone, have plenty of names for their tirly-whirlies, too.

The nettle bed. The blind alley. The catch-em (all) alive-o.

The Jacob’s Ladder. The front window. The bit of pork.

All of this, and more, can be explored on these timelines of male and female genitalia. They’re the meticulously debaucherous creations of slang lexicographer Jonathon Green, who alongside his researchers, has studied more 6,000 books, dictionaries, plays, newspapers and other vintage publications dating back hundreds of years in the interest of digging up morsels of lost speech that stemmed from the mouths of the most clever and vulgar.





“Slang is just one more part of the bigger English language, but it has always tended to concentrate on certain themes,” Green tells Co.Design. “The penis is often going to be some kind of weapon, the vagina some kind of narrow passage, intercourse some way of saying ‘man hits woman.'”