The 30 Most Important Books for Product Designers

One of the most common questions at any student Q&A with a master of design is: Where do you get your inspiration from? And the only answer we’ve ever heard which makes any sense is: Books. Reading. Keeping your eyes open to ideas, rather than literal pieces of design. And that makes Design Sojourn’s list of the 30 most important books for industrial designers particularly useful. That link has short descriptions of each book on the list, from Kenya Hara’s Designing Design, a meditation on simplicity and haptic design to Lateral Thinking: Creativity Step by Step, by Edward De Bono, which dissects academic research on creativity. Here’s the entire list, with links to Amazon, and which Design Sojourn has helpfully organized into three sections: Thinking, Process, and Designer Skills. The first two will be particularly useful to anyone hoping to apply design thinking more broadly: