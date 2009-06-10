The 30 Most Important Books for Product Designers

One of the most common questions at any student Q&A with a master of design is: Where do you get your inspiration from? And the only answer we’ve ever heard which makes any sense is: Books. Reading. Keeping your eyes open to ideas, rather than literal pieces of design. And that makes Design Sojourn’s list of the 30 most important books for industrial designers particularly useful. That link has short descriptions of each book on the list, from Kenya Hara’s Designing Design, a meditation on simplicity and haptic design to Lateral Thinking: Creativity Step by Step, by Edward De Bono, which dissects academic research on creativity. Here’s the entire list, with links to Amazon, and which Design Sojourn has helpfully organized into three sections: Thinking, Process, and Designer Skills. The first two will be particularly useful to anyone hoping to apply design thinking more broadly:
Thinking
1) The Design of Everyday Things
by Don Norman
2) The Laws of Simplicity (Simplicity: Design, Technology, Business, Life)
by John Maeda
3) Fab: The Coming Revolution on Your Desktop–from Personal Computers to Personal Fabrication
by Neil Gershenfeld
by Kenya Hara
5) Universal Principles of Design
by William Lidwell, Kritina Holden and Jill Butler.
by William McDonough and Michael Braungart.
7) It’s Not How Good You Are, Its How Good You Want to Be: The World’s Best Selling Book
by Paul Arden
8) The Lovemarks Effect: Winning in the Consumer Revolution
by Kevin Roberts
9) Small Is the New Big: and 183 Other Riffs, Rants, and Remarkable Business Ideas
by Seth Godin.
10) Design (Tom Peters Essentials)
by Tom Peters.
11) Journals from the Design Management Institute by DMI members.
12) The Creative Priority : Putting Innovation to Work in Your Business
by Jerry Hirshberg
by Bill Moggridge.
14) Lateral Thinking: Creativity Step by Step
by Edward De Bono.
15) What They Don’t Teach You At Harvard Business School: Notes From A Street-Smart Executive
by Mark H. McCormack.
by Robert Greene.
17) The Art of Innovation: Lessons in Creativity from IDEO, America’s Leading Design Firm
by Tom Kelley.
Process
18) Design Secrets: Products 1
and 2
: 50 Real-Life Product Design Projects Uncovered by Lynn Haller and Cheryl Dangel Cullen, and edited by Industrial Designers Society of America.
19) Process: 50 Product Designs from Concept to Manufacture
by Jennifer Hudson.
20) Manufacturing Processes for Design Professionals
by Rob Thompson.
21) Biomimicry: Innovation Inspired by Nature
by Janine M. Benyus
22) Product Design and Development
by Karl T. Ulrich and Steven D. Eppinger.
23) Managing the Design Factory
by Donald G. Reinertsen.
Designer Skills
by Dick Powell.
25) Creative Marker Techniques: In Combination With Mixed Media
by Yoshiharu Shimizu
by Koos Eissen and Roselien Steur.
27) Architecture: Form, Space, & Order
by Francis D. K. Ching.
28) Elements of Design: Rowena Reed Kostellow and the Structure of Visual Relationships
by Gail Greet Hannah.
29) Basic Visual Concepts And Principles For Artists, Architects And Designers
by Charles Wallschlaeger and Cynthia Busic-Snyder.
30) Digital Lighting and Rendering (2nd Edition)
by Jeremy Birn.
Read more on the list here. If you’ve already got all these books, you might be interested in Design Observer’s summer reading list.
[Via Core 77]