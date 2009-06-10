advertisement
The 30 Most Important Books for Product Designers

digg_url = ‘https://www.fastcompany.com/blog/cliff-kuang/design-innovation/required-reading-would-be-design-thinkers’; digg_skin = ‘compact’; What are the most important books for any product designer–or anyone hoping to crib some design thinking?

By Cliff Kuang2 minute Read
book

One of the most common questions at any student Q&A with a master of design is: Where do you get your inspiration from? And the only answer we’ve ever heard which makes any sense is: Books. Reading. Keeping your eyes open to ideas, rather than literal pieces of design. And that makes Design Sojourn’s list of the 30 most important books for industrial designers particularly useful. That link has short descriptions of each book on the list, from Kenya Hara’s Designing Design, a meditation on simplicity and haptic design to Lateral Thinking: Creativity Step by Step, by Edward De Bono, which dissects academic research on creativity. Here’s the entire list, with links to Amazon, and which Design Sojourn has helpfully organized into three sections: Thinking, Process, and Designer Skills. The first two will be particularly useful to anyone hoping to apply design thinking more broadly:

by Neil Gershenfeld

4) Designing Design

by Kenya Hara

5) Universal Principles of Design

by William Lidwell, Kritina Holden and Jill Butler. 

6) Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things

by Seth Godin.

10) Design (Tom Peters Essentials)

by Tom Peters.

11) Journals from the Design Management Institute by DMI members.

12) The Creative Priority : Putting Innovation to Work in Your Business

by Jerry Hirshberg

16) The 48 Laws of Power

by Robert Greene.

17) The Art of Innovation: Lessons in Creativity from IDEO, America’s Leading Design Firm

by Tom Kelley.

Process

18) Design Secrets: Products 1

and 2

: 50 Real-Life Product Design Projects Uncovered by Lynn Haller and Cheryl Dangel Cullen, and edited by Industrial Designers Society of America.

19) Process: 50 Product Designs from Concept to Manufacture

by Jennifer Hudson.

20) Manufacturing Processes for Design Professionals

by Rob Thompson.

21) Biomimicry: Innovation Inspired by Nature

by Janine M. Benyus 

22) Product Design and Development

by Karl T. Ulrich and Steven D. Eppinger.

23) Managing the Design Factory

by Donald G. Reinertsen.

by Charles Wallschlaeger and Cynthia Busic-Snyder.

30) Digital Lighting and Rendering (2nd Edition)

by Jeremy Birn.

Read more on the list here. If you’ve already got all these books, you might be interested in Design Observer’s summer reading list

[Via Core 77]

About the author

Cliff was director of product innovation at Fast Company, founding editor of Co.Design, and former design editor at both Fast Company and Wired.

