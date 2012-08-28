Sony Files Patent To Make TV Ads Into Video Games

That’s the future of you sitting in front of your television, watching commercials, according to a new patent application from Sony. Interactive software streams to your television between pre-cut commercials, asking the viewer to actually engage with a brand for some sort of reward. In the case Sony’s proposal for this McDonald’s ad, saying the name allows you to skip the rest of the commercial.

“I’M LOVIN’ IT, I PROMISE I’M LOVIN’ IT! NOW GET ME BACK TO CSI MIAMI!”

This particular use case scenario, of course, is horrid. There are few things more frustrating than a voice recognition system, like Siri or Kinect, not understanding your speech. Imagine that frustration mixed in a cauldron with an annoying ad you’re seeing for the upteenth time. Brands would get their interaction, all right, filled with a series of gestures that best go unreported.

But Sony’s patent is technologically broad–it reads as a catch-all for interactive commercials streamed to your TV–and it’s filled with other possibilities. Sony suggests shooting, racing, and fighting games–even trivia rounds that would compete viewers against one another for rewards (rewards that could be emailed or text messaged to you). There’s even an idea for Burger King in there, if McDonald’s doesn’t like the pitch.

In the embodiment of FIG. 8, the instructions are “Throw the pickle to speed up commercial.” The user, which is holding a one-handed controller with motion detection, swings his arm to simulate the act of throwing a pickle. As a result, the flying interactive pickle is placed in the burger, and the commercial message “Make it your way” is displayed briefly before the commercial ends and the user returns to watching the streaming media.

It’s indefinite in how long such interactive elements could last (could someone play for 10 minutes?), or what sorts of technologies the average consumer is expected to have at home (everything from motion sensing, voice recognition, Bluetooth, and networked tablets are mentioned). Sony also acknowledges the need for other commercials to play naturally just as they do now, while contradictorily suggesting that the ad could go long, even continuing into the program itself, sitting on top of image like picture-in-picture. The ad can then follow users to various other devices, like texting or emailing a coupon code.