Smart Displays Beam City Information Directly To Your Phone

In the last decade, cities have invested millions in public information displays. That screen at the bus-stop now tells you when the 47 is going to arrive. And several places are now developing sophisticated way-finding signage and “ambient data” systems.

But is there a better way to get urban intelligence to users?

Several European cities are showing that bulky infrastructure may not be necessary at all. Instead of displays, they are embedding “smart tags” in bus station walls, tourist landmarks, and airport arrivals lounges, allowing citizens to access information simply by waving their phones close-by.





Eight French cities, and three in Spain, are now using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology developed by Connecthings, a Paris-based company. For example, Strasbourg has installed about 1,500 tags so far.

“If the tag is at the bus-stop, it will tell you when the next service is coming, and the different lines,” says business development director Alban d’Halluin. “If it’s at a touristic place, you will learn about when a building is open, and where the nearest bus is.” NFC is simply a short-range wireless link that transfers data from one device to another.

Aside from de-cluttering streets, the smart tags are much cheaper than displays, and more numerous. The tags cost less than $10, while the screens are priced at more than $1,000 each, according to d’Halluin.

And, best of all, they can provide information that’s appropriate to users. “When you have a display at a bus station, everyone is watching the same screen, so you can only show information that is relevant to everyone. It’s going to mention an incident on a specific line, or something like that,” he says. “But if people are on their mobile, you can adapt the information for them. The landing page is the same. On the next click, the game changes completely.”