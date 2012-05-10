Konfetti Turns Tired Photos Into Abstract Art

It’s impossible to think about Instagram without thinking “$1 billion for some photo filters?” Clearly, Instagram was more than just a retro camera clone. It was an addictive way to share one’s trip through life.

Even still, our inner entrepreneur can’t help but wonder, what will the next aesthetic in mobile photography be? It seems plausible that abstraction could see its 15 minutes of fame, and apps like Konfetti seem to support that claim. It’s an iPad app ($2) that views the world as a dynamic series of colored circles, allowing you to snag an abstract photo with the press of a button. Maybe that sounds silly, but when you’re actually using the app, the effect just feels refreshing–like we aren’t just eating the same Lomo filter for lunch again.

“Today’s smartphones and tablets offer so many ways to interact and engage with the device and its contents, you can do a lot more than tapping some buttons and filtering images with predefined color-filters,” writes Konfetti’s creator Stephan Huber. “I am working in the field where design, code, and art intersects. There’s so much unused potential even after five years existence of the iPhone.”

In Konfetti, that potential manifests in real time, as the world turns to an ever-shifting array of bubbles on your screen–a trick of rendering that would have been difficult to imagine just a few years back. Using the app, you’ll unconsciously appreciate a certain give inside the image processing, an unpredictable elasticity of the software that Huber says ensures each image you take will be “one-of-a-kind.”

“There’s no possibility to reconstruct a former taken picture, even if the subject is the same, the arrangement and sizes of the dots is different,” he adds, comparing Konfetti’s snapshots to old Polaroids rather than pre-defined Instagram or Camera+ filters.

No doubt, Konfetti’s aggressively abstract nature means that not everyone on your Facebook feed will appreciate globular food photos as much as you might. But in a world in which we flocked to retro filters to create insta-art, why wouldn’t we take things a step or two further and go all-out freshman art major?

Download it here.