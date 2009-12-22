When a Picture’s Really Worth a Thousand Words: The Client Pitch Meeting

I’ve always been a big fan of collage. Robert Rauschenberg’s work is a vivid reminder of the ’70s, when a new phase of this art form took hold. He and many other fine art practitioners of collage have always been fascinating to me; their processes, as well as their end products. I love the depth and hand-built texture of collage. The diversity of materials, combined with the juxtaposition of images, give me a sense of space that goes beyond a lot of two-dimensional art.

With the best collage, the artist takes the viewer on a trip through a given subject matter, or creates an entire world related to the particular idea they want to convey. At its best, I feel transported to that subject and an emotional bond is established. The emotion comes from the story the artist tells–a story usually told without a single word.

I think that fewer words could be used in the practice of design, or for that matter, any creative endeavor that is visually oriented. The best design is verbally indescribable. You quite literally have to see it, touch it and feel it, in order to appreciate or even understand it. No amount of words can sell a great design idea.

I’ll never forget one of our more illustrious client’s reactions to the long-winded strategic setup that a former colleague would start in on, when we presented creative work. “SHOW ME THE FUCKING WORK!” our client yelled, after seeing the first three or four slides filled with words, along with the inevitable pie chart. The last thing he wanted was to be told, in effect, how much smarter we were than he was. After all, he knew his brand, his audience, and his business situation a hell of a lot better than we did. Unfortunately, my colleague could never really take the hint and would continue to rattle on, trying to establish his brilliant contribution to the creative solution, every time we presented work. Needless to say, we were not long for this client’s world.

These days, many years later, those words (‘SMTFW!’) still come to mind every time I think we’re getting too long-winded in explaining why we did what we’re about to show you we did. After all, it’s basic human nature to grow impatient about seeing The Big Idea. Get on with it. It’s a picture, not a poem.

Years ago, we–namely Dan Olson, one of our creative directors–came up with an idea of what we now refer to as our “visual brief.” It is quite literally a collage that paints a picture of the world we’d like to design in. After we’ve agreed with the client on the written brief that outlines all the goals and parameters, we start bringing it to life, visually. Please note, this is not a so called “mood board,” where planners tear out pictures from People magazine to try to evoke an emotional understanding of the target audience. It’s rather a piece of art, made up of the scrap we designers collect, shoot, draw and edit, along with our clients, to make sure of two things: 1) We’re on the same page before we start designing and 2) we’ve created a filter through which design decisions on type, layout, color, photo/illustration style, etc., can be considered and evaluated.

I suppose I could save quite a few more words by simply showing you a couple examples. First, the final visual brief for First Reserve beer, beer that was made from a recipe from the Civil War era, in the Southeast U.S., when molasses replaced hops that were in short supply. This got us started and we’ve continued this creative step on every brand design project since.