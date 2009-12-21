Get Yourself a Bigger Story

Michael Margolis is a story/brand/marketing expert with the emphasis on story. He once brought me in to an engagement he had with an international hotel, helping revitalize the brand of one of their chains by doing a customized story assessment – an amazing process in which he applies the elements of story to understand and evaluate the brand’s mythology. It was powerful and had immediate, positive impact, improving the client’s situation.

Michael recently authored, Believe Me: Why Your Vision, Brand, and Leadership Need a Bigger Story, a story manifesto he is using to kick off a global campaign to make 2010, The Year of the Big Story. To be part of his master plan, visit his site and sign up. When you do, you will immediately be taken to a page where you can help yourself to a free download of his book – Merry Xmas from Michael! You can also order it from Amazon if you prefer to go that route.

Believe Me is yet another example of Michael’s genius. Act 1 is called, How Ideas Become Reality, which in itself is worth the price of admission. In it, Michael says,

“The value of narrative exists far beyond just an investor pitch, illustrative vignette, or inspired speech. The stories we choose literally make our world. Our identities, our beliefs, and our values all live and breathe in the matrix of stories. It’s the prima materia of how each perceive reality – our culture’s collective agreements. A search for answers begins to show how the dots are connected. It is not hard to see the huge implications of storytelling in an increasingly brand-driven, and experience-based economy. It’s all about the stories.”

He goes on to address big topics like Disbelief, Culture, Leadership, Change, Identity, Evolution, and Prophesy. If you are looking for something to activate the big thinker in you, or simply ready to tune in to a broad frequency of perception, pick up Margolis’ book. As Michael is fond of saying, Get Storied!