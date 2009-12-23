Gigantic Prophylactic Serves as a Good Opportunity to Talk About S-E-X

Raise your hand if you are promiscuous. Come on, don’t be shy … you’re in the company of friends here. Having a hunger for casual sexual relationships is nothing to be ashamed of. That is of course assuming that it’s consensual, you’re not in a committed relationship and you’re taking the proper safety measures. And, by proper safety measures, I’m talking specifically about prophylactics.

So why in the world am I writing about casual sex and condoms? Simple. As a father of three Idea Heroes in the making, it’s troublesome to me that there is a lack of marketing around the topic of safe sex. I mean, sexual innuendos are presented to children through media on a continual basis. I believe, as many others do, that it’s the parents job to educate their children on this subject, however, it doesn’t hurt if they are prompted to ask some questions. Right?

The Idea Heroes spent the past week cooped up in the hideout working on the perfect buzz-generating marketing idea to make sure that the message is clear, and that it prompts the curiosity of the kids in the backseat to ask some questions.

Without further ado, we present the following idea to Trojan condoms:

This campaign will take place on a single weekend, in three separate markets (New York, Chicago and Los Angeles). Trojan will work with the management company of three targeted skyscrapers (one in each market) to rent the rights to wrap the building for this weekend event. After all, most management companies would jump at the chance to make some ancillary revenue on the weekends. The wrap (made of synthetic material) will cover the entire skyscraper from top to bottom and will appear in the form of a gigantic prophylactic. Passers-by will be greeted with a Trojan logo and message on the side of the monstrous medium that says “Protecting Americans”.

This idea should ruffle a few feathers, generate buzz, build brand awareness with a new generation, and allow parents the opportunity to answer the question, “Mommy, what’s a Trojan?”.

About the blog: I’m the Idea Hero, I come upwith marketing ideas that save careers. This blog isdedicated to saving you (time, money, brain cells, embarrassment,etc.). Send me (dana@ideaheroes.com)your challenge, brief, chicken scratch, whatever and I’ll get allheroic and come up with your idea, post it on the blog and call ityours! Why? Because I’m your hero.