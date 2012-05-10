Wall-Mounted Shelf Prevents Toppling Books With Sliding Lock

We don’t need to tell you that wall-mounted bookshelves are a great way to exploit underused space–the walls over your bed or couch, for instance. But they have at least one significant drawback: Books always run the risk of toppling over onto someone’s head. We’ve never found bookends to be much help. They’re either too flimsy or so ugly we’d rather get clocked in the skull than have to look at them.

Hold on Tight, by the Brooklyn design studio Colleen and Eric, is a wall-mounted bookshelf with a book-locking mechanism built into it. An oversized wingnut fits into a track that runs nearly the full length of the shelf. Slide the wingnut right up against your last book, screw it in tight, and your books are secured in place.

Colleen and Eric Whiteley take custom orders and have been making the shelves by hand at their home studio in Bushwick, though “this won’t work long term,” Colleen tells us. The goal is to “find production, which hopefully will allow it to be sold at a reasonable price and bring it to market,” she says. That might happen sooner than later: The pair was recently named a finalist in a contest sponsored by Dwell magazine and Design Within Reach. DWR is expected to sell and produce the winning designers’ work.

[Images courtesy of Colleen and Eric]