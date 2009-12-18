Infographic of the Day: Tweeting Political Pundits, Made Beautiful

Pundits on the left and right tend to talk past each other–harping on different subjects, never engaging in exactly the same debate. No surprise there. But how do they differ in the things that they talk about?

Aer Studio has created a brilliant visualization that answers that question: New Politcal Interfaces, which was just shown-off in a workshop at Medialab Prado (which we featured yesterday). As you can see above, the interface shows the topics mentioned over Twitter by various high-profile pundits. But it takes the further step of showing the blend of tweets from right and left. Thus, things that both sides have tweeted about equally show up purple; obsessions of the right and left show up blue and red. For example, talk about Tiger Woods has been the sole province of the right; surprisingly, Afghanistan has only been talked about on the left. You can then click on each topic to get a precise breakdown of exactly who’s been tweeting on the subject, and how many times:

newsletterPromo(“Design”, “right”);

For now, the interface is stunning but limited. But according to Infosethetics, Aer is now working on adding more layers of information–which will hopefully include the tweets themselves.

[Via Infosthetics]