110 Cities Show That Facing Up To Climate Change Has More Benefits Than Dangers

Adapting to climate change is often painted as painful. But the reality is perhaps more mixed. While putting in flood defenses does cost money–as New York’s $20 billion climate plan shows–other spending has benefits, and aligns with things cities want to do anyway.

To see why read a new report from the Carbon Disclosure Project and C40, which represents cities worldwide. It looks at 110 cities, and reports on the some of the happier results of taking climate change seriously, from energy savings to cleaner air.

“Our conclusions serve to underscore the link between acting to mitigate climate change and the broader economic, social, and environmental benefits that can accrue to cities as a result,” it says.

The bad news is that cities see climate change as an increasing threat. Almost half (48%) describe the risks (heat waves, droughts, flooding) as both “near-term” and “serious/extremely serious”. Nearly all the cities (98%) describe the issue as a long-term challenge, for example limiting their ability to attract business investment.

But, at the same time, many cities are seeing savings from cutting carbon. The 110 cities report a total $40 million in savings annually, with about half of that (54%) coming from efficiency measures. A quarter comes from three actions alone: reducing energy demand from public buildings, updating city fleets, and using better lighting.

Sydney is a good example in the last category. In the next few years, it plans to replace 6,450 conventional lights with L.E.D.s, with a expected saving of $800,000 a year, and a 70% drop in greenhouse gas emissions. Another example: Los Angeles is retrofitting 4,400 traffic signals and more than 100,000 streetlights, with a projected benefit of $11 million annually.

The report argues that adapting to climate change makes cities more attractive to business. More than 90% of the cities surveyed believe that “working to combat climate change will result in economic opportunities”.