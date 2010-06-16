IDEO and Steelcase Unveil a School Desk for the Future of Teaching

IDEO and Steelcase have just announced what might be a revolution in classroom design, a school desk that seamlessly adapts to whatever happens in class.

If you’ve spent any time in a schoolroom in the last 15 years, you’re familiar with the high pitched whine of metal scraping against linoleum, as students rearrange their chairs and desks to whatever activity is going on. It seems like a minor annoyance, but it’s a serious design problem: School furniture was largely designed 50 years ago for static, face-forward teaching. It isn’t suited to the myriad forms of teaching that take place in the modern classroom.

Contrast that with the Node chair, which was designed by IDEO and produced by Steelcase, a Michigan-based furniture company. The details betray a remarkable thoughtfulness: The seat is a generously sized bucket, so that students can shift around and adapt their posture to whatever’s going on; the seat also swivels, so that students can, for example, swing around to look at other students making class presentations; and a rolling base allows the chair to move quickly between lecture-based seating and group activities.

In group activities, the proportions are such that the chairs and integrated desktops combine into something like a conference table:

And finally, there’s storage underneath the seat–but off the ground–for backpacks, while the armrests themselves have a subtle flair that allows them to become strong, convenient hooks:

Of course, it’s unlikely that the chair will be appearing in your local public school anytime soon–the market seems to be the glizty new secondary schools and new university classrooms popping into existence. And you wonder whether the economics will work out, since a plastic chair probably can’t last as long as bomb-proof metal job like you find in public schools.

Meaning this design, for now, will be one more reason to envy a private-school education.