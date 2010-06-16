3-D Printing From Beyond the Grave: Household Items Made From Dead People

From the Dutch design firm Studio Wieki Somers come household objects made out of humanashes. Yes, human ashes. As in John Steegman (b. 1939, d. 1985), who is now avacuum cleaner:
Pietertje Vos (b. 1942, d. 2007), now a scale:
And Anne Lindeboom (b. 1920, d. 1984), a toaster:
Somersthinks there’s too much conspicuous consumption in the world, so byturning grandpa into a vacuum cleaner or a rocking chair or whatever,she hopes we become more attached to our stuff. No one would throw outa family member’s ashes. Why toss a dusty old toaster?
Thescary thing: Technology’s actually making this possible. Somers createdthe objects on a 3-D printer. (Where she got the ashes, we have noidea, but we’re, um, dying to know.)
Clearly, the project’smeant to freak people out and Somers doesn’t really think we should heatPop-Tarts with dead bodies. (At least we hope not.) In any case, herpoint is a good one. “A dilemma that questions us most, is the waytechnology (or humanity) has made it possible to extend our livesalmost endlessly,” she says. “But what is an eternal life good for ifwe use it only to continue being excessive consumers who strive formore and more products, regardless of the consequences?” Great question.Just don’t bring us back as a toilet plunger.
[Images courtesy of Studio Wieki Somers]