3-D Printing From Beyond the Grave: Household Items Made From Dead People

From the Dutch design firm Studio Wieki Somers come household objects made out of humanashes. Yes, human ashes. As in John Steegman (b. 1939, d. 1985), who is now avacuum cleaner:

Somersthinks there’s too much conspicuous consumption in the world, so byturning grandpa into a vacuum cleaner or a rocking chair or whatever,she hopes we become more attached to our stuff. No one would throw outa family member’s ashes. Why toss a dusty old toaster?

Thescary thing: Technology’s actually making this possible. Somers createdthe objects on a 3-D printer. (Where she got the ashes, we have noidea, but we’re, um, dying to know.)