Father’s Day Contest: And the Winner Is…[UPDATED]

[Update: Because we received so many outstanding submissions, Roth has generously decides to offer a discount on the speakers to everyone that entered. Just email service@joeyroth.com, copying your submission into the body of the email.]

First off, a big thanks to everyone who took the time to share their personal stories for our Father’s Day contest. The submissions were superb, so it has been extremely hard to pick a winner.

We found that the best stories shared some common features: The song was linked to a specific moment (rather than a general sentiment); the song itself spoke to a shared connection, rather than a one-sided memory; and the music itself allowed something to happen, which otherwise might not have. Here are some of the entries that rose to the top, after reading them all. Each one, I think, throws light on the different ways music can craft our memory, and make our world bigger.

For example, here’s Vladimir P writing about how a Western song from his childhood seemed to represent the aspirations of his entire family:

“Go West” by the Pet Shop Boys was a very popular song in the mid 90’s in Ukraine. My father always pushed me (sometimes physically) to learn English in the hopes that some day we will make it to the West and find a better life. During those difficult times, he somehow managed to find a few British magazines for me to translate and lyrics to “Go West” were one of the first articles I translated to Russian. When I was twelve my father had a job offer in the United States and I remember that song playing on the radio as he was leaving home. I did not see him for a year, but because that song was always on the radio, I did not feel like he was ever away. To this day that song reminds me of the sacrifices he has made to give his kids a chance at a better life.

Most stories were about father’s sharing music with their kids, but sometimes, they were about kids sharing music with the fathers. And for a couple people, that proved to be a transformative moment in the entire relationship. Here’s Ben Jones:

The most memorable song I can think of that opened me up to my father was Yellowcard’s “Father.” I knew even then that the song then was cliche but it made it much easier to tell my dad how I felt as a teen getting ready to head out of the door for college. For a while I had been telling myself to just sit down and listen to the song with him. I felt maybe this was too in-your-face because sometimes it’s hard for a son to sit down with his father and tell him how he felt about their relationship. I loved my father then as much as I do now even though we were never really that open with each other, but playing this song over and over in my car while I drove alone had a deep overwhelming feeling that I needed to get something off my chest. No matter how adolescent Yellowcard’s genre and targeted crowd was, it definitely struck home with me and hopefully with my father. Finally I decided to listen to the song with dad and boy, did it ever pay off. There weren’t too many words said afterward but I remembering him smiling and the burning in the eyes. When I woke up the next morning there was a note saying “Thanks sharing that song with me.” In the end I can say it actually brought us closer and to this day that song from the silly teen pop-punk band, Yellowcard, reminds me of my Dad.

Ctdfalconer:

Pop and I went for a drive to get a beer a couple of years back. We were driving back along a winding road between Paso Robles and the coast and listening to some of my music. I tried to choose music that I thought Pops would like and that would augment a relaxed and lightly beery attitude (nowhere near the legal limit!) and beautiful California countryside. Neko Case’s Blacklisted rotated into the changer and it fell perfectly into the mood. About the time “Look for Me (I’ll Be Around)” came on, Pops casually remarked that if he ever happened to end up in a coma, he would want me to make the music selections to play at bedside. That was just about the most sentimental thing he’s ever said, and I took it as a heartfelt compliment, since from my earliest memories music of his choosing was a constant background to my entire upbringing.

Laura DeNuccio shared a story of how music allows her to remember her best moments with her father, even after his passing: