Silver, Ice, and Bouncy Superheroes: Las Vegas’ CityCenter by the Numbers

The largest chunk of Vegas superdevelopment CityCenter officially opens its doors today –the largest, privately funded project in U.S. history. It’s truly like nothing else we’ve ever seen. So in the winner-takes-all spirit of Vegas, we thought we’d crunch the numbers when it came to this green behemoth in the desert.

Years from concept to completion: 5

Share sold to DubaiWorld in 2007: $2.47 billion

Hotel rooms: 6,291

LEED Gold certifications: 6

Gaming floors: 1

Floors you must ascend just to reach the lobby of the Mandarin Oriental: 23

Sharp edges of Daniel Libeskind’s Crystals on which you could poke your eye out: At least 10

Columns of ice slowly melting into a pool of water: 12