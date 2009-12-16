What’s the Best-designed Web Site of 2009?

For the tenth year running, the Favorite Web site Awards are up , and public voting has started. It remains perhaps the best source of inspiring interactive work on the Web–but it’s a daunting pile of entries, comprising 378 Web sites.

Luckily, Creative Review has painstakingly culled them into their 12 favorites, by month (since the FWA competition is organized according to month). A couple will be familiar to readers of this blog–namely, GE’s wonderful site explaining the smart grid; and We Choose the Moon, which retold the Apollo 11 launch in real time.

A couple more from CR’s list also caught our eye.

First up, HBO’s Imagine site, which lets you creep around rooms inside a virtual space and construct your own narrative by piecing together the short films scattered throughout:

Wonderwall, an interior design featured previously on FC.com, relaunched its site with a brilliant panel of navigation tiles that look like they’re fluttering in the wind:

And ad-agency BooneOakley went retrotech with a Web site designed entirely inside of Youtube:

For more amazing work, be sure to start with Creative Review’s 12 Best list, and then make your way into the jungles of the FWA site.