With Sketchbook for iPhone, Autodesk Wants to Democratize High-Tech Design

Autodesk does well-over $2 billion in annual revenues, but unless you’re a designer, you probably don’t know the company: They produce sophisticated programs, often costing thousands of dollars, which are necessary tools in design professions ranging from architecture to digital animation.

So it’s a bit of surprise that lately, they’ve been fooling around with iPad and web apps geared towards a mass audience. Some of their offerings include Sketchbook, an iPhone/iPad app that’s been downloaded almost 2 million times; and Homestyler, a web app that lets you create and decorate a 3-D model of your home. Yet despite those successes, those products seem piddling against yearly profits of over $200 million.

FastCompany.com recently spoke with Amar Hanspal, Autodesk’s SVP of emerging business, about what those ventures portend for the company’s future.

Why dabble with consumer focussed stuff?



Well, in the last 25 years, user interfaces have morphed to a point that we can reach people in an easier way. You don’t have to expose people to all the complexities of the programs. So while we’ve historical served design pros, we saw an opportunity to include people directly into the design process.

But for AutoDesk, is that something more than marketing?

On one level, we’re hoping to make it easier for the customers of customers–that is, the people working with architects and designs–to be a part of the actually design process. For example, we have Homestyler, a web app that lets you decorate a 3-D model of your home. If someone can articulate what they want visually, that lets them have a conversation with an architect or interior designer that they might not be able to have before.

Moreover, it allows us to be in a new business: Homestyler is actually a way to help product manufacturers market their products. It’s kind of like a Polyvore for the home, in that it allows someone like Crate & Barrel to get out there in a new way, and it creates an entirely new source of revenue for us.