145-Foot Inflatable Dome to Rise in Nation’s Hot Air Capital, D.C.

Washington, D.C. isn’t exactly a hotbed of architectural experimentation. But that’s about to change: Diller Scofidio + Renfro is planning to build a giant, 145-foot inflatable add-on to the somber Hirschorn Museum. As The New York Times reports:

[The] inflatable meetinghall that would swell out of the top of the internal courtyard of themuseum, which sits on the Mall midway between the White House and theCapitol.

…the translucent fabric structure, which would be installedtwice a year, for May and October, and be packed away in storage therest of the time, would transform one of the most somber buildings onthe mall into a luminous pop landmark.

It could be the most uplifting work of civic architecture built in the capital since I. M. Pei completed his East Building of the National Gallery of Art more than 30 years ago…Mr. Koshalek’s vision would challenge that mentality by usingperforming arts, film series and conferences to foster a wide-rangingpublic debate on cultural values.

Could be amazing. Lately, DS+R has been a darling of big-time architecture, having completed New York’s Highline park, and Julliard/Lincoln Center revamp.

But this new project heralds a return to their scrappier, more experimental roots, best exemplified by their spectacular Blur Building, which was really a scaffold of misting devices that created a floating cloud atop a lake in Switzerland.

But DS+R isn’t pioneering inflatable architecture–though the Hirschorn project’s scale would be unprecedented, people have been experimenting with it for 40 years. Here’s eight examples drawn from our previous history of inflatable architecture.

In may, New York held a series of parties inside an inflatable structure created by Raumlabor:

But backing up a bit: The idea of inflatable architecture began in the 1960s. Here’s one by the visionary, almost forgotten American firm Jersey Devil; below that is a 1970 project by Ant Farm–whom you probably know from their outdoor installation Cadillac Ranch, which featured ten cars buried halfway into the ground:

Below, the artist Michael Rakowitz created ParaSITE, in 1988. Intended as a wry joke about the waste products which we never think about, it used the HVAC exhaust from buildings to inflate the structure: