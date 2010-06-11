Infographic of the Day: The Only World Cup Schedule You’ll Ever Need

So today, the World Cup begins! You need a good schedule to find all the games you’re interested in, don’t you? With thanks to Flowing Data , we’ve got you covered.

Though a bit overdesigned, this interactive World Cup schedule by Marca is also stupendously useful–and elegantly comprehensive to boot.

As you can see in the screen cap above, the sections of the circle represent all the different ways you might want to see the schedule–by group, team, date, or venue. Mousing over any individual sliver brings up all the corresponding games.

Infographics goooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaallllllllllllllll!!!!!!!!!!!