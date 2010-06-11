Growing In Collaboration

Cindy Romaine and I metat Nike when we both worked in the Design Resources Group. She, Kevin Carrolland I continue to connect and work together in the betterment of all we do, forand within the companies we work for. We recognize that the future iscollaborative, and our ways of working reflects this. The outcome is greaterand our success is greater as a result. Here are a few thoughts on the power ofcollaboration for our futures.

Collaboration Culture

As we continue to experience a collaborative effect in competitivebusiness, social innovation and cultural creativity, our interconnectivity willonly become more robust.

Web 2.0 tools and powerful networks have accelerated collaborationand the availability of useful knowledge. Almost anyone can easily follow newideas and like-minded people for little or no cost. Groups collaborate becausethe scope, scale, and interconnectivity of the problems that we are tacklingare too big to face alone. Fundamentally, we collaborate because it is part ofour nature as human beings. On the most primitive level, connections supportour survival. We share information for the betterment of all.

Combining the need to collaborate and the power of Web 2.0makes this a powerful trend. Both of us agree that a fundamental shift is inplace, and only the most future ready will surf the wave.

Interconnectivity

In the realm of sustainability, collaboration offers usaccess to coordinated action. Darcy Winslow, principal of DSW Collaborative and one-time GM ofSustainability at Nike, powerfully states:

“What is it going to take to changethe game for future generations?

Unprecedented leadership,unprecedented collaboration, innovation fearlessness, and a huge sense ofurgency.”