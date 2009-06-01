Seven Days to New iPhone: Rumor Round-Up

In seven days, Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference kicks off. Everyone is expecting we’ll see a new iPhone revealed during the keynote, so a lot of leaks and rumors are popping up. We’ve compiled the most interesting ones for you.

Voice Memo, Compass and Autofocus Camera

Chinese Web site UMPCFever leaked some imagery of the new iPhone 3.0 recording and compass apps in action, and a demo of the new autofocus camera.

While the compass and recorder apps look very glitzy, which is a mite un-Apple like, they’re definitely highly polished. We hope there’s a switch to make it deliver the compass data in numerical format, though: Much more useful if you’re trying to do some proper navigation. Meanwhile, the autofocus for the new 3.2-megapixel camera seems to work very intuitively–there’s a blue square superimposed on the viewfinder screen. You simply drag it to what you want to focus on.

There are also side-by-side comparison shots taken by the old and new iPhone cameras. if you believe that someone really had a hold of the new hardware to make the shots, then the results make the new phone look pretty impressive.

Google Latitude

Developers have known that location-based service hooks are hidden throughout the upcoming iPhone firmware, and that’s enabled Google to run a demo of Latitude that runs in an HTML frame in a browser. It works just as expected, and apparently it’ll be released soon after the new phone firmware appears. We expect a demo at WWDC too.