PSP Go Leaks, Looks Like MYLO Media Player Minus UMD

Details about Sony’s PSP Go leaked out over the weekend, ahead of the expected release at this week’s E3 video game con. Photos reveal that the much-reviled UMD is gone, and the sliding design turns it into a media device as much as a gaming handheld.
The Go is styled very much like Sony’s strange little MYLO smartphone/PMP device, with a rounded design that even extends to metallic roundels circling the main control buttons. These are only revealed when you’re gaming, though the top two shoulder buttons are always exposed.
