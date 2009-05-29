Why Design Still Has Such Limited Corporate Impact–and What to Do About It

Despite the best efforts of the design community to the contrary, design is still struggling to influence companies in meaningful ways. The fault lies mostly within the design profession itself, which is unable to supply leadership equal to the current demand.

Instead, brands that want to lead by design are being increasingly influenced by all sorts of persuasive leaders, many from outside of design including, unfortunately, management consultants. Nothing wrong with management consultants, of course, except when they begin to advise management about design. It’s kind of like getting financial advice from your doctor. Smart person, just out of his/her depth. Even so, company management tends to listen closely to these folks.

In order to leverage the same level of influence with decision makers, it is wise for designers to choose their battles carefully. Designers would do well to focus on a few things they do well, such as creating design that endures and devising repeatable process models for developing product offerings. Companies desperately need to develop good habits around how and why they develop products and brands. These habits can sustain a designer’s or a company’s vision, just as great ideas will sustain themselves for a long, long time.

Every year thousands of ideas are hatched and thousands of products are introduced. As I discussed in a previous post, few will endure. Of those that do, how many will survive a decade or, better yet, multiple decades? There are several distinguished companies who make products that do. One great example is Lamy, the German pen company. Lamy is an independent, family-owned enterprise, which was established in 1930. The Lamy brand has existed since 1952. It still sells pens originally designed in the ’60s and ’70s. Lots of pens. With an annual production of over 6 million writing instruments a year, Lamy today is not only a market leader but also a design brand with global reach and respect.

When I see this amazing leverage of technology and design, I have to ask myself: why doesn’t the same model work for cell phones, music players, refrigerators, cars, TVs, etc.? Why is there the constant need to replace them?

The truth is that design thinking, combined with sustainable ideas and sustainability for that matter, will create enduring business successes.

But even great “sustainability” lessons are sometimes forgotten over time and forcibly relearned through competition. Take, for example, last decade’s magnificently inefficient and tremendously successful introduction of the super-sized SUV class of automobiles. It was as if an oil crisis and near competitive take-over of the car business had never before happened. Look where we are now.